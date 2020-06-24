Melvin Kesselring

MELVIN L. KESSELRING Cedar Rapids Melvin L. Kesselring, 83, passed away June 22, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy after a 2½-year courageous battle with lung cancer. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service assisted the family with arrangements. Melvin is survived by his devoted companion, Barbara Campbell; his special niece, Lindy Von Ahsen (Craig) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his special nephew, Allan Lefebure (Maureen) of Camanche, Iowa; his sister, Gracie Christensen of Cedar Rapids; his son, Kevin Kesselring of Cedar Rapids; Sherry McDonald of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Barbara's children, Gail Kemingly (Lawrence) Kelly LeGrand of Cedar Rapids, Kandi Vozeniek (Chad) of Cedar Rapids and C.T. Campbell (Dawn) of Apple Valley, Calif. He also leaves behind his rescue dog, Babe. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin L. Kesselring Sr. and Dorothy Kesselring; his brothers, Benny and Gary; his sister, LaDonna; daughter, Alberta McMahon; his best friend, Keith Akers; and his four-legged friends, Buster, ToJo and Ike. Melvin grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and attended a country school on the southwest side of town. He worked for 14 years for Andrew Polehna and always spoke so fondly of Andrew and how he loved the time that he worked for him. He later worked for Langer Manufacturing for many years and retired from there. Melvin loved restoring his antique engines and exhibiting them at shows throughout eastern Iowa, where he made many good friends who shared his passion of antique engines. He loved country music, especially Patsy Cline and Eddie Arnold, and probably should have been a professional singer himself. He could sing "Welcome to My World," probably better than Eddie. Melvin thrived on keeping up on the world's current events. His TV was always turned to the news channels. Mel was the neighborhood watchman and would often be seen roaming the alley with a cup of coffee in hand. He was the BEST guy ever and will be missed so much by all who loved him. At Melvin's request, there will not be any services. The family would like to thank Dr. Deborah Wilbur and her nurse, Jody, for the excellent care and compassion that they gave to Mel. Melvin thought the world of them and always said he has the best doctor he could get. The family would also like to thank the staff at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House for the wonderful care that they provided to Melvin during his brief stay with them. It was very comforting to his family to know that he was being given such wonderful care during his final days. Memorials can be directed to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House in memory of Melvin. Please share a memory of Melvin at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.