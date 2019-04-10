Home

Melvin Latare Obituary
MELVIN J. LATARE Oxford Junction Melvin J. Latare, 89, of Oxford Junction, passed away at Pinicon Place in Anamosa on Monday, April 8, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at United Methodist Church in Oxford Junction. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Oxford Junction. Burial will be held at Mayflower Cemetery with military honors. Melvin John Latare was born Aug. 13, 1929, in Jones County, Iowa, to Jens and Freida (Petersen) Latare. He graduated from Oxford Junction High School in 1947. He served honorably and faithfully in the U.S. Navy. He married Sharon Jeffery on Jan. 17, 1953, at United Methodist Church in Oxford Junction. Over the years, he worked as an industrial electrician. He helped on the family farm and farmed with his brother for several years. Melvin was a member of United Methodist Church in Oxford Junction, the Masonic Lodge and the IBEW Local No. 145. He was an avid Cubs fan who enjoyed playing cards and especially his pinochle club. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Rhonda (Mark) Ingwersen, Brad (LeeAnn) Latare, Lyndon Latare and Danette (Clay) Pestka; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren with three on the way; and a brother, Merlin (Audrey) Latare. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman; sister, Alta Brinkman; two sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law. Memorials may be directed to the family in Melvin's honor. The family of Melvin would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Pinicon Place and UnityPoint Hospice for the great care they gave to him. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
