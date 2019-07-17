MELVIN R. HAHN Marion Melvin R. Hahn, 88, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at First Baptist Church, Marion. A private family burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Melvin was born Sept. 12, 1930, in Greeley, Iowa, the son of Frederick and Lillian (Timmerman) Hahn. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from February of 1952 to November of 1953. On Dec. 19, 1953, Melvin was united in marriage to Charlotte Mabel Holst in Rochester, Minn. He worked as a service technician, retiring from Kenny's Appliance Store. Melvin and Charlotte were avid travelers and proud that they were able to visit all 50 states and several countries. Melvin is survived and lovingly remembered by his son, Steven (Janice) Hahn of Epworth, Iowa; two daughters, Cynthia (Brad Hansen) Andrews of Shellsburg, Iowa, and Susan (Kevin) Lamphier of Delhi, Iowa; four grandchildren, Michelle (Joe) Wagner, Haley Hahn, Stephanie (Brian) Kubik and Anson (Diane Conrad) Andrews; four great-grandchildren, Zoelle and Natalia Kubik and Ellie and Jesse Andrews; three sisters, Donna Kolosik, Joanne Bevauns and Neva Hahn; brother, Dale (Barb) Hahn; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Charlotte Hahn; and sisters, Arlene Turner and Delores Coffin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Melvin's memory to Mercy Hospice, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233. Please share a memory of Melvin at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019