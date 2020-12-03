1/1
Melvin Steele
1927 - 2020
MELVIN STEELE Decorah Melvin Steele, 93, of Decorah, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Hillcrest Living in Sumner, Iowa. A graveside service was held Sunday, Nov. 29, at the Glenwood East Cemetery, rural Decorah, and the Rev. Stacey Nalean-Carlson presided. Melvin "Ray" Raymond Steele was born on Aug. 3, 1927, the son of Harold and Amanda (Stegen) Steele near Bluffton, Iowa. He was the oldest of seven children. Ray began farming at an early age. He worked in Cedar Rapids as a carpenter for short while before returning home and working for many area farmers. Ray was a kind, caring, man who loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He was proud of the Boone and Crockett whitetail that he had mounted on the wall of his home. He served as a sponsor at the baptism for many children. Ray was a member and deacon at Glenwood Lutheran Church, where he also helped prepare lutefisk for many of the Glenwood suppers. Ray always felt fortunate that he was able to travel to Norway and Alaska. May he rest in peace in the hearts and minds of his family and friends. Cherished memories of a dear man. He is survived by his sisters, Harriet and Burlin Fayne, LaVerne Paidar and Juanita and Jerry Prideaux; sister-in-law, Sue Ellen Steele; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Amanda (Stegen) Steele; sisters, Lillian Schreiber and Norma Dady; brother, Harold A. Steele; and brothers-in-law, John Paidar and Keith Schreiber.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schluter - Balik Funeral Home - Decorah
604 South Avenue
Decorah, IA 52101
(563) 382-8651
