MELVIN "JAKE" THIMMES Mechanicsville Melvin "Jake" Thimmes, 84, of Mechanicsville, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Mechanicsville Specialty Care. Private family burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Jake was born Oct. 4, 1935, in Mechanicsville, the son of William and Ruby (Gibson) Thimmes. He mowed lawns and worked various jobs in Mechanicsville for many years. Please share your memories of Jake on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
