1/1
Melvin "Jake" Thimmes
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MELVIN "JAKE" THIMMES Mechanicsville Melvin "Jake" Thimmes, 84, of Mechanicsville, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Mechanicsville Specialty Care. Private family burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Jake was born Oct. 4, 1935, in Mechanicsville, the son of William and Ruby (Gibson) Thimmes. He mowed lawns and worked various jobs in Mechanicsville for many years. Please share your memories of Jake on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
715 10th Ave SW
Mt Vernon, IA 52314
319-895-8425
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved