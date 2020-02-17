|
MERCEDES (MERT) DUFFY Guttenberg Mercedes (Mert) Duffy, 93, of Guttenberg passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital in Guttenberg. A prayer service will be at noon Monday, Feb. 24, at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the prayer service at the American Legion in Oelwein. Mercedes Arlene Kramer was born Jan. 11, 1927, in Allison, Iowa, to parents Ed and Elsie (Toll) Kramer. She graduated from Maynard High School. On April 21, 1947, she was united in marriage to Raymond Duffy at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein. Mert was a retired secretary from Hub City Implement in Oelwein. Mert enjoyed living along the Mississippi, fishing, boating and everything that river life encompassed. At 93 years of age, she was very independent and active -- enjoying life to the fullest. Left to celebrate Mert's life are: Daryl Prescott, her loving companion; her children, Jeannette (Doug) Hoth of Oelwein, Iowa, Carolyn (Jeff) Minnich of Carroll, Iowa, and David Duffy of Marengo, Iowa; her grandchildren, Jodi (David) Allen, John (Madonna) Hoth, Jennifer (Bob) McMurrin, David (Piper) Keinroth, Jeff (Lisa) Keinroth and Nick (Jamie) Duffy; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her siblings, Lavon Thomas and Dale Kramer; and her son-in-law, Larry Hoth.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020