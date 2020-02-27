|
MEREDITH HAY MITCHELL Cedar Rapids Meredith Hay Mitchell, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Celebration of Life services: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Community of Christ by Dave Loy. A private burial at sea off the coast of Florida will happen at a later date. Meredith is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda; children, Lee (Henni) Mitchell of the Netherlands, Scott (Kye) Mitchell of Florida and Teri (Dave) Morgan of Iowa; eight grandchildren; and a brother, Johnnie Mack Mitchell of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merrill and Lila Mitchell; stepmother, Ora Lee Mitchell; and brother, Charles Mitchell. The family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to Meadow View Memory Care Village for its staff's kind and compassionate care. Instead of flowers, please direct donations to Outreach International: 112 W. 18th St., Kansas City, MO 64108. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020