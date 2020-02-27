Home

Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Meredith Mitchell
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Community of Christ
Meredith Hay Mitchell

Meredith Hay Mitchell Obituary
MEREDITH HAY MITCHELL Cedar Rapids Meredith Hay Mitchell, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Celebration of Life services: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Community of Christ by Dave Loy. A private burial at sea off the coast of Florida will happen at a later date. Meredith is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda; children, Lee (Henni) Mitchell of the Netherlands, Scott (Kye) Mitchell of Florida and Teri (Dave) Morgan of Iowa; eight grandchildren; and a brother, Johnnie Mack Mitchell of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merrill and Lila Mitchell; stepmother, Ora Lee Mitchell; and brother, Charles Mitchell. The family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to Meadow View Memory Care Village for its staff's kind and compassionate care. Instead of flowers, please direct donations to Outreach International: 112 W. 18th St., Kansas City, MO 64108. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
