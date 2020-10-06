MERIBETH "BETH" JUNE DAKER Edgewood Meribeth "Beth" June Daker, 91, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood. Survivors include her three children, Deb (Tom) Kinley of Coggon, Bruce Daker of Dyersville and Denise (Jeff) Barnes of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Tracey Kinley, Angela Haddy, Jessica Meier, Brian Daker and Sarah Daker; and four great-grandchildren. Because of COVID-19, masks are required at the funeral home and the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Edgewood, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood. Interment: Edgewood Cemetery, Edgewood, Iowa.