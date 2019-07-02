MERILEE A. ROSBERG Cedar Rapids Merilee A. Rosberg, 77, a resident of Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids, died Friday, June 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 610 31st St. SE, Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Lyle Kleman officiating. Merilee was born June 1, 1942, in Oak Park, Ill. She married William Rosberg on Aug. 17, 1963. They had and are survived by two children, Peter, married to Mary and their son, Dashiell; and Trent, who lives in a group home in Cedar Rapids. Merilee had her Ph.D. and during her teaching career taught at Erskine Elementary School in Cedar Rapids, in Kuwait, North Winnishiek Community Schools and Linn County Day Care. She served as director of the Early Childhood Program at Jane Boyd Community House. She completed her teaching career as a professor at Mount Mercy University for 23 years. In retirement, she volunteered for many years, tutoring students with limited English in the Cedar Rapids schools and working with adults learning English through the Catherine McAuley Center. Her life was devoted to teaching and to preparing others to teach. Throughout her life, she was active in her church and in working with non-English speakers, actively serving and supporting others. Published in The Gazette on July 2, 2019