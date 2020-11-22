1/1
Merl Mollenhauer
MERL LEROY MOLLENHAUER Oct. 25, 1937 – Oct. 29, 2020 Marion Son, husband, father and grandfather, Merl went to be with Jesus on Oct. 29, 2020, at the age of 83. He joined his wife, Mary Sue, in heaven. He was born to Don and Fern Mollenhauer of Center Point, Iowa, a brother to Linda, Myrna, Marvin and Francis. He will be greatly missed on earth by daughters, Sara (Dave) Hampe and Jill Meier; grandchildren, Hannah Anderson, Jesse (Shelby) Anderson, Daniel (Charlotte) Hampe, Lydia Hampe and Emma Hampe; and great-grandson, Rodney Jalmer. Merl enjoyed walking and being outside, talking to friends, collecting coins and being with family. He was always quick with a smile and wave. Memorials in Merl's name may be sent to 305 Park Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126, to be used for John and Ruth Campbell's ministry in the area. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
