MERLE "BUTCH" CHESMORE Quasqueton Merle "Butch" Chesmore, 76, of Quasqueton, passed away on Feb. 14, 2019, at Buchanan County Health Center surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Quasqueton American Legion Hall, Post 434. An inurnment will be held at a later date. Merle was born on May 24, 1942, to Roy and Mabel (Hocken) Chesmore in Quasqueton, Iowa. After graduating from East Buchanan High School, Butch enlisted in the U.S. Army and did a tour in Vietnam. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Kress on Aug. 18, 1967, in Quasqueton. He worked as a supervisor with Linn County DHIA for 30 years. Butch enjoyed woodworking, fishing and gardening. He will be forever remembered as a very devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Quasqueton; sons, Michael (Nicole) Chesmore of Pleasant Hill and Matthew (Carrie) Chesmore of Quasqueton; grandchildren, Austin and Brooke Chesmore and Logan Saylor; three brothers and one sister. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and two brothers. Memorial donations may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice in Independence and Waterloo. A special thank-you to Dr. Jasper, Dr. Zier, Lynne RN, Kortni S.W. and all the staff at Buchanan County Health Center for the care they showed Butch and his family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.