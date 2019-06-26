Home

Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Merle Cole Obituary
MERLE DAVID COLE Marion Merle David Cole, 79, of Marion, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 17, 1940, in Manchester, the son of Frank and Vera (Gibbs) Cole. He was raised in Manchester and was a 1958 graduate of Manchester High School. On July 7, 1962, Merle was united in marriage to Janet Mary Rubner at Immaculate Conception Church in Masonville. Three sons were born to this union. The family resided in Marion. Merle worked at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids for 37 years, retiring in 1996. Merle enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing, gambling and playing cards. He was a longtime member of the Eagles Club and the Moose Lodge. Merle will be remembered for his sense of humor. Above all else, Merle enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his three sons, Mark (Lora) Cole, Steve (Kim) Cole and Jeff (Teri) Cole, all of Marion; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Paul (Jane) Rubner of Masonville; four sisters-in-law, Carol Ross of Manchester, Wilma Stallman of Watkins, Jane (Drew) Trott of Winthrop and Julie (Terry) Main of Urbandale; and many nieces and nephews. Merle was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janet Cole, in 2010; his five brothers, Donald, Marvin, Earl, Harold and Dale Cole; and his one sister, Dorothy Pitcher. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in The Gazette on June 26, 2019
