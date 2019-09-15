|
MERLE DIRKS Monticello Merle Dirks, 85, died peacefully Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, rural Monticello, with interment in Oakwood Cemetery. The Rev. Wade Reddy will officiate at the services. Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested. Surviving are his wife, Etta; two sons, Doug (Trish), Apple Valley, Minn., and Dennis (Michelle), Coggon; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Loren (Barbara), and sisters-in-law, Betty Dirks, Betty Payne and Laura (Loras) Webber, all of Monticello, Judi Dirks, Chaska, Minn., and Ruth (Stan) Schatz, Osage. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Gerald and Eldon. Merle August Dirks was born July 6, 1934, in Wayne Township, Jones County, Iowa. He was the son of August and Loretta Wilken Dirks. He received his early education in the rural schools of Wayne Township. Merle graduated from the Monticello Community School District with the Class of 1953. Merle married Etta Reuter on Oct. 9, 1955, at St. John Lutheran Church, rural Monticello. The couple farmed in Wayne Township. Merle also worked as a carpenter for Don Drebelbis. In later years he worked in the maintenance department for the Monticello Community School District. He was a bus driver for the school system as well. For many years Merle mowed the lawn and cemetery at Wayne Zion. He loved to go for rides through the countryside. Merle was a lifelong member of Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, where he was baptized on July 28, 1948, and confirmed his faith on March 21, 1948.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019