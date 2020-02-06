|
MERLE HORAK Vinton Merle Horak, 87, died on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his home from natural causes. Honoring Merle's wishes, there will be no services. The family will greet family and friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the family home at 2761 52nd St., Vinton, Iowa. Merle was born June 5, 1932, in Vinton, the son of Wesley and Mabel Huppert Horak. Merle graduated from Brandon High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953-55. Merle was united in marriage to Thelma Margaret Dunkelberger on April 7, 1956, at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton. He was a partner in Pool Tech, retiring in July 1998. Merle was a member of the Brandon United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, wood carving, gardening and was quite a prankster. Merle is survived by his wife of 63 years, Thelma of Vinton; son, Brian (Rene) Horak of Mechanicsville; two daughters, Brenda (Kevin) Turley of Cedar Rapids and Barbra (Terry) Kuriger of DeWitt; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, plus Anderson Merle, who will arrive March 2020; and brother-in-law, Ken Dake. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Dorothy Dake. The family requests no flowers. A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Merle and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020