MERLE JOSEPH HOLUB Cedar Rapids Merle Joseph Holub, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away from a short illness on Jan. 25, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Private family services and burial will be at a later date. Merle is survived by his children, Kevin (Kathy) Holub of Cedar Rapids, Blaine (Rusty) Holub of Central City, Mark (Ronda) of Prairieburg, Stac Holub of Center Point, Jill (Bud) Sickles of Urbana, Eric (Carrie Lasack) Holub of Cedar Rapids and Rylee "Fuss" Holub of Cedar Rapids; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one special great-great-granddaughter. Merle was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; a great-grandson, Bryer Lee Holub; companion, Nelda Powers; and son, Kurt Holub. Merle was born March 21, 1935, in Iowa City, Iowa, and lived his entire life in and around Prairieburg, Iowa. He married Jeanne in 1954 in Prairieburg. They were married for 42 years, until she passed away in 1997. Not long after, Merle met Nelda and they spent the next 19 years driving around the beautiful hills of Iowa, taking pictures and visiting friends. Merle loved painting horse wagons, raising horses, country western movies, and spent any free time reading Western novels. You always could find him tinkering in the garage with just about any tool you could imagine; creating, building or fixing something. He also loved playing the accordion, going dancing, and he almost never missed a fish fry. Memorials may be directed to Rylee Holub at 1906 Buchingham Dr. NW, No. 10, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020