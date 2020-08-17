Merle Kuhns

MERLE KENNETH KUHNS North Liberty Merle Kenneth Kuhns, 74, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service in Coralville, Iowa, with the Rev. Mitchell Otto officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., before the service. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. Because of the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Merle was born May 13, 1946, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Kermit and Frances (Buckner) Kuhns. He was a graduate of Monticello High School and the Cedar Rapids Barber College. On Sept. 20, 1969, Merle married Kristen "Kris" Colburn. Merle was an inspector for the Iowa Department of Transportation for many years. He was a longtime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, where he served as choir director from 1985 to 2012. Merle was a gifted musician and trumpet player. He often played trumpet at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church services, especially at Easter, and throughout the years played in many area ballroom dance bands. He was honored to play taps at funerals of veterans. He felt that playing taps was the most respectful way to honor those who have served our country. He enjoyed time spent riding his Honda motorcycle and driving for area car dealerships. Merle was a people person who loved to chat and had a great sense of humor. Merle is survived by his wife, Kris; and their two children, Michele (Michael) DeMoss of Des Moines, Iowa, and Toby Kuhns of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Zach, Quentin, Aiden and Austin; and his brother, Glenn of Colorado Springs, Colo. Merle was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
.