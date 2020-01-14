|
MERLIN THOMAS LATARE Oxford Junction Merlin Thomas Latare was born on the family farm on Feb 17, 1926, to Frieda (Petersen) and Jens Latare. He passed away Jan. 7, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 69 years, Audrey; and daughters, Kris and Dick Kroll of Florida, Kerri and Jay Carson of Troy Mills and Karm and Jeff Williams of Delhi. They had five grandchildren, Dan (Jen) Carson and Mitch (Alissa) Carson, Eric (Jessy) Williams, Brett (Lindsey) Williams and Erin (Cam Luedtke) Williams; great-grandchildren, Haley and Kenna Williams, Wyatt and Beau Carson and Audrey Grace Carson. Also surviving are Calvin, Isaac and Savannah Pfab; brother-in-law, Ron Brinkman; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Norman and Melvin (Sharon); and a sister, Alta Brinkman. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Oxford Junction. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday before the service at the church. Burial will be held at Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction, where military rights will be accorded. Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020