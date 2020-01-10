|
MERLIN THOMAS LATARE Oxford Junction Merlin Thomas Latare, 93, of Oxford Junction, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 69 years, Audrey; and daughters, Kris and Dick Kroll of Florida, Kerri and Jay Carson of Troy Mills and Karm and Jeff Williams of Delhi. They have five grandchildren, Dan (Jen) Carson and Mitch (Alissa) Carson, Eric (Jessy) Williams, Brett (Lindsey) Williams and Erin (Cam Luedtke) Williams; great-grandchildren, Haley and Kenna Williams, Wyatt and Beau Carson and Audrey Grace Carson; and also surviving, Calvin, Isaac and Savannah Pfab. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Oxford Junction, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. before the service. Burial will be held in the Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction, where military honors will be accorded by the Oxford Junction American Legion Post 473. Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Oxford Junction is caring for the family at this time.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020