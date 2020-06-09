MERLYN AMBROSE BOGE Manchester Merlyn Ambrose Boge, 80, of Manchester, Iowa, formerly of Greeley, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence after a brief period of health complications. He was born Dec. 17, 1939, in Manchester, the son of Clarence Boge and Frances (Bierman) Boge. Merlyn graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1957. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964. On March 6, 1962, Merlyn was united in marriage to Darlene Nurre at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Greeley. They welcomed three children, Carolyn and twins, Tim and Tom. The couple resided in Greeley and later retired to Manchester. Merlyn was a loyal member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Greeley and most recently St. Mary in Manchester. He was employed at Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. and for 37 years at Cargill Inc., both in Greeley. Merlyn was a 30-year member of the Greeley Fire Department, a member of the American Legion and served as a board member of the Greeley Commercial Club. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, going to the casino and class reunions, watching westerns and spending time with family and friends. Merlyn was a jokester and never met a stranger. Merlyn is survived by his wife of 58 years, Darlene of Manchester; one daughter, Carolyn (Ed) Becker of Earlville; one son, Tom Boge of Manchester; five grandchildren, Patrick (Hailey) Rutherfurd and Morgan Rutherfurd of Cedar Rapids, and Lexie, Tess and Tyra Boge of Lamont; two brothers, Bill (Sharon) Boge of Dubuque and Jerry Boge of Guttenberg; one sister, Ruth Bolsinger of Graham; sisters-in-law, Dianne Boge, JoAnn Boge and Sheila Boge of Dubuque, Carol Miller of Dubuque, Barb Nurre of Elkader, Diane Nurre of Cedar Rapids and Barb (Jerry) Cole of Manchester; brother-in-law, Steve (Mary) Nurre of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Tim Boge, in 2014; his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Floyd and Dorothy Nurre; six brothers, Ron, Clyde, Dale, Harry, Dick and Dan Boge; one sister, Diane (Dennis) Walke; and two brothers-in-law, Whitey Bolsinger and Dave Nurre. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Military rites and Fireman's Last Call will be held outside the church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Private family Scripture service at 3:30 p.m. Friends also may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Greeley. The family would prefer memorials to flowers.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 9, 2020.