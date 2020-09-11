1/1
Merrian Loyce Bell
1940 - 2020
MERRIAN LOYCE BELL Cedar Rapids Merrian Loyce Bell, 80, died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Albuquerque, N.M. Mrs. Bell was born June 5, 1940, in Whittier, Calif., the daughter of J.D. and Edith (Hudspeth) Brannon. She received her bachelor's degree from William Penn College in Oskaloosa. On July 28, 1963, Merrian was united in marriage to R. Norman Bell in Fairfield, Iowa. They lived in Reinbeck, Tipton, Mount Vernon and Cedar Rapids, where Merrian was a kindergarten teacher and a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, collecting fabric (and sometimes sewing) and attending bible study. Mrs. Bell is survived by a daughter, Kathleen (Thomas Pena) Bell-Pena of Albuquerque, N.M.; a son, Richard (Debra Rigel) Bell of Bloomington, Minn.; three grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Harold, D.D.S.) Rush of Payson, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Shirley Bell, M.D., of Barrington, Ill.; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Bell of Washington, Ill. Mrs. Bell was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Salem Friends Church with family greeting friends from 9:30 until the time of service. Pastor Tom Palmer will officiate. Burial will follow in Salem South Cemetery. Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Salem Friends Church
SEP
14
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Salem Friends Church
Funeral services provided by
Yoder-Powell Funeral Home
504 12th Street
Kalona, IA 52247
319-656-3200
