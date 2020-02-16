Home

Merrill Bernard Woosley


1936 - 2020
MERRILL BERNARD WOOSLEY Cedar Rapids Merrill Bernard Woosley, 83, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Feb. 7, 2020. He graduated from Decorah High School in 1954. Merrill married Lavanda (Wolfs) of West Union, Iowa, in 1972. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2900 42nd St. NE, Cedar Rapids, where a visitation will begin at 10 a.m. He enjoyed motorcycling, traveling with Woosley Tours and trout fishing. He retired from Rockwell Collins in 1992. He traveled all 50 states and Europe. Survived by wife of 47 years, Lavanda; sons, John (Melinda) and Scott (Candie); daughter, Bonita (Henry) Black; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Warren (Suzanne); and sister, Lori Kelly (Mike). He was preceded in death by parents, George and Dorothy; son, Kevin; a brother, Ron; and his sisters, DiAnne Adkins and Pamela Foreman. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for a memorial tree to be planted. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
