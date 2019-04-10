|
MERRITT "JUNIOR" MCCARDLE Independence Merritt "Junior" McCardle, 85, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Mr. McCardle was born Aug. 12, 1933, in Independence, Iowa, to Verna Mabel Blank McCardle and Merritt James McCardle. He is survived by his wife, Marcie McCardle, Independence; children, Charlie (Cindy) McCardle, Independence, Kathy Postel, Independence, Connie (Jeff) Schnepf, Hazleton, Verna (Don) Sperfslage, Winthrop, and Richard (Dr. Brenda) McCardle, Mason City; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two sisters, RoseMary (Joe) Sironen, Geneva, Ohio, and Elaine (Fred) Lee, Madison, Mo.; and one sister-in-law, Beverly McCardle, Brandon. He was preceded in death by his father, Merritt; mother, Verna; infant sister, Mary Alice; stepmother, Mary; siblings, Rodger (Pat) McCardle, Ken (Jean) McCardle, Jean (Don) Parrish, Marva (Don) Schmidt, Robert (Mary) McCardle and John McCardle; son-in-law, Richard Postel; and great-grandson, Aaron Postel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Catholic Church, Independence, with the Rev. David Beckman officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Independence. Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Reiff Family Center, Independence, where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. and a military memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019