MERVIN H. DONOHOE Parnell Mervin H. Donohoe, 86, of Parnell, Iowa, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the English Valley Care Center in North English. Memorial service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in North English with Father David Wilkening officiating. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Parnell. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 27, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in North English with a rosary/vigil service at 3 p.m. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. Mervin is survived by his wife of 55 years, Helen; four children, Timothy (Karen) Donohoe, Kimberly (Mark) Roberts, Joe Donohoe and Matthew (Jodi) Donohoe; six grandchildren, Lucas and Logan Shepherd, Colton, Kiley and Thomas and Wyatt Donohoe; and three sisters, Ann Lester, Marilyn Johnson (Jack) and Kay Ahlberg; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Donohoe and Patsy Peiffer; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Delores Malloy; and four brothers, Jerry, Kenny, Don and Mick Donohoe. Mervin Harold Donohoe was born Jan. 3, 1933, in Parnell Iowa, the son of Thomas and Theresa Weldon Donohoe. He graduated from Parnell High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army for two years. In 1964, he and Helen O'Rourke were married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Parnell. Merve worked for 45 years at Amana Refrigeration and also farmed until retiring. While at Amana he helped with the Amana V.I.P. Merve enjoyed dancing with Helen, visiting with people with his daily stops at Sundown to watch "Price is Right" and the afternoons at Parnell. He was proud of his Irish heritage and his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with his family. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 25, 2019