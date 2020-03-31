|
META TOBIASON Monticello Meta Tobiason, 101, of Monticello, died peacefully Thursday morning, March 26, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service will be held when all our lives return to normal after COVID-19 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Monticello. A private family interment has taken place at Oakwood Cemetery. Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello has taken Meta and her family into their care. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Surviving are two children, Barbara (Loren) Dirks, Monticello, and Robert Tobiason, Naperville, Ill., six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Will Poppe; her husband of 71 years, Learow, in 2010; her daughter-in-law, Tanya; three brothers, Ernest, Herman and Carl Ortgies; and a sister, Louise Bohlken. Meta Katharina Ortgies was born March 22, 1919, in Cass Center, Cass Township, Jones County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Emil and Katharine Oltmanns Ortgies. Her dad died in the Spanish flu epidemic of 1920. Meta attended the rural schools of Cass Township. Meta Ortgies and Learow Tobiason were married Oct. 19, 1938, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. The couple farmed in Scotch Grove and Wayne Township. Meta and Learow retired from active farming in 1980 and moved to Monticello. Meta was a lifelong member of the Lutheran church. She was baptized on April 25, 1919. She confirmed her faith on March 25, 1934, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. Meta was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church for many years. She enjoyed golfing at the Monticello golf course, playing bridge and crocheting. The family would like to thank the staff at Pennington Square, Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Above and Beyond Hospice for all the care and concern given to Meta and her family over the last six years.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020