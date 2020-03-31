Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
319-465-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Meta Tobiason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meta Tobiason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Meta Tobiason Obituary
META TOBIASON Monticello Meta Tobiason, 101, of Monticello, died peacefully Thursday morning, March 26, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service will be held when all our lives return to normal after COVID-19 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Monticello. A private family interment has taken place at Oakwood Cemetery. Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello has taken Meta and her family into their care. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Surviving are two children, Barbara (Loren) Dirks, Monticello, and Robert Tobiason, Naperville, Ill., six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Will Poppe; her husband of 71 years, Learow, in 2010; her daughter-in-law, Tanya; three brothers, Ernest, Herman and Carl Ortgies; and a sister, Louise Bohlken. Meta Katharina Ortgies was born March 22, 1919, in Cass Center, Cass Township, Jones County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Emil and Katharine Oltmanns Ortgies. Her dad died in the Spanish flu epidemic of 1920. Meta attended the rural schools of Cass Township. Meta Ortgies and Learow Tobiason were married Oct. 19, 1938, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. The couple farmed in Scotch Grove and Wayne Township. Meta and Learow retired from active farming in 1980 and moved to Monticello. Meta was a lifelong member of the Lutheran church. She was baptized on April 25, 1919. She confirmed her faith on March 25, 1934, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. Meta was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church for many years. She enjoyed golfing at the Monticello golf course, playing bridge and crocheting. The family would like to thank the staff at Pennington Square, Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Above and Beyond Hospice for all the care and concern given to Meta and her family over the last six years.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -