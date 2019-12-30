|
MICHAEL EARL "MIKE" SADLER Strawberry Point Michael Earl "Mike" Sadler, 74, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 4, 1945, in Monticello, the son of Earl and Florence (Schlick) Sadler. Mike was raised and educated in Hopkinton and attended St. Paul School in Worthington. After his schooling, Mike started his apprenticeship in 1965 as a sprinkler fitter for Local 669. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served honorably during the Vietnam War. After returning from the service in 1967, he finished his apprenticeship. In 1975, he transferred into Pipe Fitters Local 384. Mike was a 50-year member of Local Union 125. On April 27, 1968, Mike was united in marriage to Elaine Kurt at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sand Springs. Five children were born to this union. The family moved to Strawberry Point in 1972. Mike was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point. He was involved in Clayton County Pheasants Forever and the Strawberry Point , serving as president for both organizations. Mike enjoyed deer, turkey and coon hunting for 60 years. He also liked hunting for mushrooms. Farming was his love. Mike spent many summers involved with the Backbone Bluegrass Festival, being an active member on the committee. Mike loved his family and cherished spending time with them and teaching them Euchre at the holidays. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Elaine Sadler of Strawberry Point; his five children, Michele (Steve) Dikkers of Guttenberg, Michael (Sherry) Sadler of Center Point, Sarah (Todd) Helle of Tiffin, Brenda (Jason) Naaktgeboren of Center Point and Katie (Scott) Taylor of Swisher; 12 grandchildren, Courtney (Tom) Peterson, Sebastian Sadler, Wyatt Sadler, Grant Helle, Lauren Helle, Morgan Helle, Josie Manson, Van Manson, Collin Naaktgeboren, Cameron Naaktgeboren, Adaline Taylor and Will Taylor; his three siblings, Mary Bertling of Dyersville, Suzanne (Al) Blum of Peosta and John (Mary) Sadler of California, Md.; sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Sadler of East Dubuque, Ill., Georgene Meyer of Sun City West, Ariz., Joyce Kurt of Fruita, Colo., and Janet Forte of Johnston; one brother-in-law, Steve Kurt of Hopkinton; and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Ralph and Lorraine Kurt; one brother, Robert Sadler; and two brothers-in-law, Charles Bertling and Randy Forte. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial with military honors: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point. Friends may also call one hour before Mass at the church on Friday. Inurnment: Forestville Cemetery in Dundee, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019