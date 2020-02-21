|
MICHAEL ALLAN ROGERS Russell, Kan. Michael Allan Rogers, 72, of Russell, Kan., formerly of Aurora, Colo., died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kan. A gathering celebration of Michael's life will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kan., with the family greeting guests from 5 to 7 p.m. Cremation has been selected by the family. Internment of remains is planned for a later date in the WaKeeney Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Hays Medical Center Hospice. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary who is in charge of these arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020