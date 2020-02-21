Home

Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary & Monuments
610 N Maple St
Russell, KS 67665
(785) 483-2212
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Michael Allan Rogers Obituary
MICHAEL ALLAN ROGERS Russell, Kan. Michael Allan Rogers, 72, of Russell, Kan., formerly of Aurora, Colo., died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kan. A gathering celebration of Michael's life will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kan., with the family greeting guests from 5 to 7 p.m. Cremation has been selected by the family. Internment of remains is planned for a later date in the WaKeeney Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Hays Medical Center Hospice. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary who is in charge of these arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
