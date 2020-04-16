|
MICHAEL JOHN ARTHURS Arvada, Colo. Michael John Arthurs of Arvada, Colo., passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 8, 2020, from complications of heart failure. Mike was born Oct. 21, 1957, to John and Joan Arthurs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He attended school at Linn-Mar and graduated from Regis High School. He went on to earn a degree in political science from the University of Iowa. Mike was fiercely loyal to everyone and everything he loved. He married his one true love, Jane, in July 1985. He enjoyed traveling, cruising, and spending time with his Colorado Parrot Head friends, attending Jimmy Buffet concerts whenever possible. Mike didn't do anything halfway. He always was "all in" whether it was as a devoted fan to his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes or to his work. He spent most of his career in retail management, where he was known to be dependable, dedicated to the company's success and a mentor to hundreds of coworkers. His "kids" were his dogs, mostly rescue animals in need of a loving home which Mike and Jane provided. Many lucky dogs over the years were blessed to live in their home enjoying daily walks and lots of treats. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jane Arthurs (nee Dottke); mother, Joan Arthurs-Chadima; sister, Kelly Arthurs-Bemus and family; and sister, Kristy Butterfield and family. He also is survived by his father-in-law, James Dottke; and sister-in-law, Lea Dottke and family. Mike was preceded in death by his father, John Arthurs; and his mother-in-law, Nancy Dottke. He will be dearly missed for his faithful character, sense of humor and fearless example of living life to its fullest. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor can be made to Food Bank of the Rockies (foodbankrockies.org) and Boulder Humane Society (give.boulderhumane.org). Mike's watch will remain at "five o'clock." A celebration of his life will take place at a future date.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020