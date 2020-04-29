|
MICHAEL L. BAMSEY "BAMSEY" Cedar Rapids Michael L. Bamsey "Bamsey," 60, passed from a sudden illness on April 27, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by his wife and family. He will forever be remembered for his warm smile, generosity to help others and willingness to have a good time. He would not want us to remember him in death, but rather in the life that he enjoyed so much. He was a true soulmate and companion, a father, a son, a brother and friend. Mike enjoyed camping, boating, long Harley rides, and countless hours of morel hunting in the spring with his best friend and soulmate, Connie. "I love you more!" He will be greatly missed. He was born March 1, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Leonard and Genevieve Bamsey. Mike graduated from Jefferson High School, Class of 1978. Following graduation, he joined Local 405 as a journeyman electrician, and worked at Acme Electric for years. He married the love of his life, Connie. They celebrated 21 years of marriage. Mike was a loyal member of Local 405 and was treasured by all. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Bob. Surviving in addition to his wife, Connie (Coulbourn) Bamsey; are his children, Madyson Bamsey of California, Ian Bamsey of Cedar Rapids, and Jenaya and Kallie Bamsey, both of Cedar Rapids; one sister, Vicki (Randy) Herren of Cedar Rapids; and nephew, Barry Osborn of Cedar Rapids. He was grateful for the loving relationship with his mother and father-in-law, Charles and Elaine Coulbourn, whom have been his adoptive parents since the passing of his own parents. A Celebration of Life will be hosted at a later date. Since we are unable to be together, please share your support and memories with Michael's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020