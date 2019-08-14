|
|
MICHAEL "MIKE" EVAN BURKE Cedar Rapids Michael "Mike" Evan Burke, 84, passed away Aug. 10, 2019. Mike was born in Cedar Rapids to Evan Thomas and Edythe Hudson Burke in 1935. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Cedar Rapids in 1952. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Marthann Coleman Burke. He is survived by four daughters, a son, 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his brother, Terry Thomas Burke, and his wife, Barbara. To view a more complete obituary, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden, N.C., is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019