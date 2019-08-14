Home

POWERED BY

Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
Arden, NC
View Map
Inurnment
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Lewis Memorial Park
415 Beaverdam Road
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Mike" Burke


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael "Mike" Burke Obituary
MICHAEL "MIKE" EVAN BURKE Cedar Rapids Michael "Mike" Evan Burke, 84, passed away Aug. 10, 2019. Mike was born in Cedar Rapids to Evan Thomas and Edythe Hudson Burke in 1935. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Cedar Rapids in 1952. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Marthann Coleman Burke. He is survived by four daughters, a son, 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his brother, Terry Thomas Burke, and his wife, Barbara. To view a more complete obituary, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden, N.C., is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now