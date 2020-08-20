1/1
Michael Burns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAEL BURNS Anamosa Michael Burns, 57, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday morning, Aug. 22, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Father Nick March will officiate at the services. Masks must be worn to enter the funeral home and be properly placed over the nose and mouth. Surviving are two sisters, Vicky (Michael) Ellis, Anamosa, and Karla (Ish) Khan, San Diego, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents. Michael Dennis Burns was born March 1, 1963, at the John McDonald Hospital, Monticello, Iowa. He was the son of Lyle and Mary Margaret McNamara Burns. Michael was born with Down syndrome and lived with his parents until his father's death in 1991. He then moved to a group home in Monticello, where he lived out his life. He became well-known in the community and always had a smile and a "Hi" for all. He always was a delight for his family to visit.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved