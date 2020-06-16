MICHAEL C. EMIG Cedar Rapids Michael C. Emig, 50, Cedar Rapids, lost his battle with lung cancer on Monday, June 8, 2020. Mike requested no services. Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date. Mike was born Nov. 25, 1969, in Cedar Rapids, formerly of Springville, where he graduated in 1989. Mike was formerly married in 1993 and later divorced. From his marriage he had two children, Ashley and Alex Emig. He spent the last two years in the comfort and care of Rob Horner. He was a lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, kayaking and spending time with friends and family. He survived by daughter, Ashley Emig; son, Alex Emig; brothers, David Emig and Scott Emig; sister, Rachael Stecklein; and two grandsons, Jase and Holden Emig. He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Emig. Memorials can be sent to 2040 Edgewood Rd. NW, Apt. 4, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405.



