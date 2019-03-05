MICHAEL JAMES CHADWELL Monticello Michael James Chadwell went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the age of 74, after courageously battling lung cancer. He was surrounded by family and loved ones at his Arizona home. Funeral services were held at New Life Presbyterian Church in Phoenix, Ariz. A private burial will follow at a later date. Michael was born July 26, 1944, in Monticello, Iowa, to Gene and Naomi Chadwell. He grew up in Monticello, graduating from Monticello High School. Michael ran his advertising agency for 25 years before joining Hunter's Specialties for 10 years. Before retiring, he worked at First Avenue Chrysler in Cedar Rapids for an additional 10 years. He then retired to Arizona. Michael served his country in the United States military before starting his advertising agency. He was united in marriage to Ockhyun on Nov. 10, 1990, gaining two sons. Michael had a passion for antique cars, airplanes and crossword puzzles. He was very proud of his pilot's license and often enjoyed watching airplanes take off and land. Michael was a man with a strong character and a zest for life. Loved ones recall his humor, nurturing personality and kindness with great fondness. People who met him often were taken with his warmth and friendly demeanor. Michael is survived by his wife, Ockhyun Chadwell; brother, Stanley (Delores) Chadwell; sons, MinSeok (Jingshu) Kang and Sam (Miriam) Kang; and his five grandchildren, Peter, Abigail, Christopher, Gabriella and Isabelle, whom he loved dearly and loved to spend time with. He also has many beloved nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary