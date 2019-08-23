Home

MICHAEL CHARLES SCHWERTFEGER Cedar Rapids Michael Charles Schwertfeger, 58, of Cedar Rapids, passed away in his home Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Funeral services; 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. Visitation; 10 a.m. until service time, Monday, Aug. 26, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo, with the Rev. Jim Davis officiating. Burial will be in Bishop Cemetery in rural Marengo. A memorial fund has been established. Michael is survived by his half brothers, Bill and Charles Schwertfeger, both of Marengo; his guardians, Steven and Stephanie Ellestead and their daughter, Sara; along with extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Karen and Sharon Schwertfeger. Michael was born Jan. 2, 1961, in Marengo, Iowa, the son of Lester and Barbara Buckley Schwertfeger. He resided in several living facilities with people caring for him his entire life. Michael loved going to Camp Courageous, listening to country music and Elvis Presley, being outside and going out to eat. He was especially close with his peers with whom he resided. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
