MICHAEL "MIKE" J. CLARK SR. Cedar Rapids Michael "Mike" J. Clark Sr., 75, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. A private family visitation will be held Saturday, May 30, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. The family requests casual clothing and a face mask, please. Mike is survived by his wife, Sharon "Sheri"; his children, Mike (Teressa) Clark Jr. of Cedar Rapids, Tracy (Larry) Seal of Eureka, Ill., Kurt (Gina) Clark of Albuquerque, N.M., Tami (Brian) Burkhart of Bondurant, Iowa, Darren (Jennifer) Ekberg of San Antonio and Bill Deitz of Bradenton, Fla.; grandchildren, Nick (Jordan) Roebuck of South Carolina, Haley and Lexey Seal and their father, Larry Seal, all of El Paso, Ill., Jessica Smith of Des Moines, Iowa, Samantha Ekberg of San Antonio and Jacob Ekberg of San Antonio; and great-grandchildren, Madi Smith of Des Moines and Alyvia Smith of Des Moines. Mike was preceded in death by his daughters, Tina Deitz and Michelle Clark; parents, Opal and Warren Clark; sister, Betty White; and brothers, Tom Clark, Lester Clark, Larry Clark and Johney Clark. Mike spent his time truly enjoying life with his family, friends, his best buddy, Coco, and best friend, Lee Behrens. Mike worked for Teamsters & Laborers Union for 30 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, in care of Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home, 520 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Mike will be truly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to everyone at the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center, Dr. Kutteh and the staff at Mercy Hospice Care. Please share a memory of Mike at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020