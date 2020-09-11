1/1
MICHAEL CLARK Anamosa Michael Clark, 47, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from injuries received in a motorcycle accident near Morley, Iowa. Private family services will be held at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at goettschonline.com. Surviving are his wife, Lisa; his father, David Mulholland; two sisters, Michelle (Brandon Bright) Everhardt and Rhonda Clark; a half-brother, Ronald (Jessica) Clark; his father-in-law, Eldon Meeks; and his brother-in-law, John (Nancy) Meeks, and their children, Alica and Brice. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly; stepfather, Bill Clark; his brother, Scott; and his mother-in-law, Joanne Meeks. Michael David Clark was born Dec. 25, 1972, at Marengo, Iowa. He was the son of David and Beverly (Vredenburg) Mulholland. He attended Olin and Anamosa schools. Mike had worked at the Stone City Quarry, Swanson Glass, Skogman Homes and Olson Brothers Landscaping.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 11, 2020.
