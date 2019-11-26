|
MICHAEL WILLIAM CLEETON Monticello Michael William Cleeton, 71, of Monticello, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, surrounded by his family who dearly loved him. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Peace United Church of Christ in Monticello. Funeral services at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Mike will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery. Family will be giving memorial donations to various charities close to Mike's heart. He was born Oct. 4, 1948, in Centerville, Iowa, to Victor and Margaret Cleeton. He attended high school in Seymour, Iowa, and graduated from Northeast Missouri State (Truman State) in 1970. Mike was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, son, uncle and friend. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 50 years, Peggy; daughter, Michelle (Bret) McDonald; daughter, Staci (Bruce) Edwards; son, Dustin (Carrie) Cleeton; sister, Karen Young; mother-in-law, Louise Dustin; brothers-in-law, Gary (Mary) Dustin and Larry Dustin; and many loving nieces and nephews, including special niece and nephew Vicky Decker and Jim Young. Of special note, Mike was a proud and inspirational grandpa with eight grandchildren: Jeff, Tyler, Taylor, Jay, Brayden, Tori, Bryce and Brynlee. In addition to his parents, Victor and Margaret Cleeton, Mike was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ed Dustin; his brother-in-law, Bernard Young; and his nephew, Gary Young. Mike had a great love of coaching and mentoring people of all ages. He began his teaching and coaching career in Corydon in 1970. Before landing in Monticello, there were a few stops along the way including Clarksville and Eagle Grove. Eventually, Mike and Peggy made their home in Monticello, where they raised their family. Mike was a teacher, coach and athletic director at Monticello schools for 25 years. Mike formed several lifelong bonds with colleagues, including the summer paint crew: Jim, Bruce and Keith. Even after retirement, he volunteered his time coaching in Monticello and Boone. He fought for his players and could be extremely competitive. He believed in each and every kid. Mike was a devoted Christian and became the pastor for Peace United Church of Christ and served as president of the Monticello Ministerial Association. He will be deeply missed by all who had the blessings to meet, converse and share fellowship with him through his ministry. All who knew Mike felt his presence and were made better by his support. He loved when watching his children and grandchildren participate in various activities. Mike was the proudest, loudest, most expressive and supportive person in the crowd. Mike was there whenever others needed him and even before others knew they needed him. He was a selfless giver with a big heart. He brought his children up right, surrounded by faith and family. Mike was cherished as a sounding board, always supportive with uplifting advice.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019