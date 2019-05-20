MICHAEL D. "MIKE" ALLEN Cedar Rapids Michael D. "Mike" Allen, 54, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home in Cedar Rapids following a courageous battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton with Father Dustin L. Vu as celebrant. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and one hour prior to Mass at the church on Wednesday. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton. Mike was born Sept. 20, 1964, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Roger and Louise Parsons Allen. He went to school in Cedar Rapids. On Aug. 21, 1987, Mike was united in marriage with Theresa Ann Parr at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Mike worked as a service tech for Marco. He was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Mike was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan. He loved life, loved to travel, the outdoors and was loved by everyone he met. He was a very loyal friend and a wonderful husband, father and grandpa! Mike is survived by his wife of 31 years, Theresa of Cedar Rapids; two daughters, Tshauna Brandis of Cedar Rapids and Tanya (Jasen) Freeman of Ely; two grandchildren, Bryanna Brandis and Joel Freeman; one brother, Brian (Penny) Allen of Marion; one sister, Brenda Allen of Marion; mother-in-law, Janice Parr of Vinton; brother-in-law, Brian (Jennifer) Parr of Vinton; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Michele Allen; a nephew, Zachary Allen; and his father-in-law, Jack Parr. Memorials may be directed to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha or the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center in Cedar Rapids. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Mike and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com. Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2019