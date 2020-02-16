|
MICHAEL D. LOWE Cedar Rapids Michael D. Lowe, 54, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. He survived by his partner, Dana Smith; brother, Ronald J. Lowe Jr.; sister, Kathy Lowe; and mother, Pat Porazil (Ron Porazil). He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald James Lowe Sr. Mike was employeed at The Gazette in his earlier years and then moved on to NCS Pearsons Inc. for 15 years. He was a big fan of the Chicago Bears and, most of all, he loved his fur babies. Take your Angel Wings dear brother and soar high in Heaven for you are in God's hands now. In lieu of flowers, a fund is set up for final expenses. Please donate to Ronald Lowe Jr., 1201 N Main St., No. 147, La Feria, TX 78559.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020