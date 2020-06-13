Michael D. Russell
MICHAEL D. RUSSELL Iowa City Michael D. Russell, lifelong resident of Iowa City, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, after a year-and-a-half struggle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his children, Amber Russell (Matt Lee), Jason Russell (Meagan) and Shea Russell (Jacob Reed); three grandchildren, Quinn, Piper and Jacob; sister, Robin Walker (Tom); and longtime companion, Karen Michalec. Michael attended Iowa City schools, graduating from West High School with the Class of 1973. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War. Returning to this area following his service, he worked at Roberts Dairy until retirement after 30 years. Mike was an avid hunter, fisherman and storyteller all of his life. Private graveside services are being planned at Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty with military honors rendered. A time to toast Mike's life will be announced at a later date to be held at the Hilltop. Memorials can be donated to the Izaak Walton League in his honor. To share a thought. memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

