MICHAEL DEAN ALBER North Liberty Michael Dean Alber, 71, of North Liberty, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020, in Florida, following a more than decade-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Michael was born Dec. 16, 1948, to Delbert and Bea Alber in Burlington, Iowa. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1967; and married his high school sweetheart, Carol Ann Alber (Johnston), in 1968 in Grand Island, Neb. On April 10, 1969, Michael was inducted into the U.S. Army. He departed for basic training at Fort Polk, La., two months after the birth of his first son, Tod. Michael was deployed to Vietnam, and attained the rank of Sergeant prior to discharge in 1972. Michael was a patriot, a loyal friend to many and dedicated to family. Michael is survived by his wife, Carol; and two sons, Tod of Arlington, Va., and David (Chao-Jen Wong) of Seattle, Wash.; his grandsons, Michael and Thomas of Seattle, Wash.; and his brother, James of Wayland, Iowa. Michael established Midwestern Cabinets and Millwork over 40 years ago, was a proud member of the Elks, the Knights Hospitallers, and spent years supporting the Coralville Community Food Pantry. Our family has appreciated the kindness and care from the health providers at UIHC, friends and neighbors throughout this time. To share a thought or memory: tinyurl.com/y67qx0px
.