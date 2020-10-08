1/1
Michael Dean Trimble
1954 - 2020
MICHAEL DEAN TRIMBLE Belle Plaine Michael Dean Trimble, 66, was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Donna and Alvin "Gene" Trimble of Marengo, Iowa. He died suddenly Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at a rehab facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was recovering from a prior ailment. He was a graduate of Iowa Valley High School and went on to attend college in Olathe, Kan,, then residing in the area many years before moving to his last place of residency in Belle Plaine, Iowa. In his spare time, you could find him in his yard tending to his many varieties of flowers. He will be greatly missed by his family and close friends. He is survived by his brother, Russell Trimble of Marengo; a sister-in-law, Candi (Trimble) Paulson of Springville; nieces, Calista Trimble of Marengo and Chris Trimble of Ogden, Utah; as well as numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donna and Gene Trimble; and his brothers, Kenny and Steve Trimble. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020.
