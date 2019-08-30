|
|
MICHAEL DEVIN WILSON Iowa City Michael Devin Wilson, 37, of Iowa City, died early Tuesday morning from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. His family will greet friends Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A time of sharing will begin at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers and plants, the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to the Devin Wilson Family Education Fund for Devin's son, Tate. Devin was born on July 10, 1982, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, son of John Michael and Jeri Lynn (Kriz) Wilson. Prior to starting primary school, the family relocated to Mukwonago, Wis., where Devin excelled as a multisport athlete. He graduated in 2001, prior to starting a collegiate running career at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. His Iowa roots called him back, allowing him to meet and marry Carrie (Dwyer) on Sept. 18, 2010. The couple welcomed their son, Tate, in 2011. Devin is survived by his wife and son; his mother; his sisters, Koryn (Curtis) Anderson, Kirsten (Chad) Kallies and Gillian (John) Wondra; his brother, Garrett Wilson; his in-laws, Jeff and Chris Dwyer; his sister-in-law, Kaci (Jesse) Maire; his nieces and nephews, Maddelin and Elliot Maire, Cale, Dechlan and Aislynn Kallies and Quinn Wondra. He also is survived by countless extended family and friends. Devin was preceded in death by his father. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019