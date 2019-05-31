MICHAEL "MIKE" DEWAYNE BLIN Marion Michael "Mike" Dewayne Blin, 66, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, surrounded by family at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A Parish vigil service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Following the vigil, the family will greet friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. Burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Mike was born Aug. 14, 1952, the eldest child of Robert and Leslie (Mathews) Blin. He attended school in the Marion Independent School District before receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Coe College. Mike recalled many fond memories of the go-cart track his family built in the backyard of his childhood home. He and his family went on several "rock hound" trips with the Cedar Valley Rock and Mineral Society. Mike made jewelry, using his skills in faceting and cab making. He often talked about trips to his grandparents' house to chop wood, roasting hot dogs and making s'mores over the fire. Mike worked as a chemist for 42 years. He worked at Cargill, SanLabs, the University of Iowa Center for Advanced Drug Development and, most recently, at Penford as a research chemist. He was an active member of his parish, St. Joseph's, and was a 3rd degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Council 5390. Mike married Donna Koester on Aug. 9, 1980, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. They have three children. The family enjoyed many vacations and camping trips together. He took part in all of his children's activities. Mike was involved in the YMCA's Indian Princesses program with his two daughters and Indian Guides program with his son. He attended band and theatrical performances, soccer games, swimming meets, choir concerts and robotics competitions. Mike's favorite activities were spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed camping, woodworking and teaching himself to play guitar. Mike is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of nearly 39 years, Donna Blin; children and their spouses, Chrystal (Dane) Jensen of Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Ashley (Scott) Stronck of Bellevue, Neb., Andrew Blin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and his foreign-exchange daughter, Karin Melcher of Aulendorf, Germany; grandchildren, Matthew, Edith and Isaac Jensen and Natalie and Connor Stronck; brother, Robert Blin of Marion; sister, Patricia (George) Crawford of Milton, Iowa; his mother-in-law, Theresa Koester; and several cousins. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Don Koester; three uncles; and one aunt. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mike's memory may be directed to the Ghosh Foundation or Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Please share a memory of Mike at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2019