MICHAEL DEWAYNE HIMES Cedar Rapids Michael Dewayne Himes, 70, of Cedar Rapids, died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, following a short illness. Michael was born Jan. 30, 1950, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Dewayne and Betty (Bents) Himes. Michael was united in marriage to Mary Barta on Nov. 5, 2011, in Hawaii. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970 during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 308. Michael served as a volunteer for the Iowa City VA Hospital, transporting patients back and forth from Cedar Rapids to the VA Hospital. Michael had a special friend, Bill W. of which he was forever grateful. Michael enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. But above all, Mike was a very generous person, with a heart of gold. Michael is survived by his wife, Mary Himes of Cedar Rapids; his two sons, Gunnar Bartlett of Cedar Rapids and David Bradley of California; stepdaughter, Allyson (Kevin) Gries of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren; including his special buddy, Milo; brothers, Dan (Deb) and Bob (Kelly) Himes, all of Cedar Rapids; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewayne and Betty Himes; brother, Marion Himes; sister, Julie Himes; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Bradley. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Prairie Bible Church, 9255 Atlantic Dr. SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, by Pastor Craig Peters. A Celebration of Life will be held following the service from 5 to 7 p.m., where friends and family are invited for food and fellowship to share your memories of Mike. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's ICU for the care given to Mike. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.



