MICHAEL DUDLEY BRAY Iowa City Michael Dudley Bray, 70, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, with Father Chuck Adam officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvary Cemetery in Algona, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to IMPACT at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Due to the pandemic masks and social distancing is required. Mike was born May 8, 1950, in Bottineau, N.D., the son of Daniel and Mary (Delmore) Bray. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. In 1974, Mike moved to Iowa City, where he was employed at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Mike was a member of St. Thomas More Church and the Knights of Columbus, where he was a member of the Fourth Degree. He volunteered at the Emergency Housing Project. Mike was proud to be a 10-gallon blood donor at the DeGowin Blood Center. Mike suffered from schizophrenia his entire adult life and was able to successfully cope with its consequences. With the help of friends, professionals, and services such as IMPACT he led a successful life. Mike is survived by seven siblings, Elizabeth (Matthew) Kenney, Patricia Bray, Daniel Bray Jr. of Iowa City, Mary Bray, William (Sara) Bray, Robert Bray and Richard Bray. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
.