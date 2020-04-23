|
MICHAEL E. WALTON Cedar Rapids Michael E. Walton, 67, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Services and visitation will be held at a later date. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Lisa; a son, Nicholas (Victoria); his mother, Vera Walton; two sisters, Kathy (Mike) Knight and Brenda (Jay) Owens; and a brother, Montelle, all of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by three grandchildren, Kyle, Jason and Shane. He was preceded in death by his father and first wife. Michael was born Oct. 31, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Dale and Vera Harrington Walton. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1972. He married Roxanne Hurley on Aug. 14, 1976. She died in 1987. He later married Lisa K. Wiskus on Sept. 10, 1988, in Cedar Rapids. Michael had many talents in the trades. He worked as a mechanic at Schwitters John Deere Implement. He was a self-employed carpenter on such projects as Dillard's, Tom Riley Law Firm and Wig & Pen in Coralville. Most recently, he worked at General Mills. Michael had a love for woodworking, antiques, Ford trucks, John Deere tractors and anything pertaining to his Irish heritage. He also loved attending the St. Patrick's Day parade, boating, visiting with friends and going for long country drives. Michael forever will be remembered for his beautiful blue eyes and infectious smile. He was a wonderful and caring husband, son, father, brother and friend whose memory will be treasured by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Please leave a message or tribute to the Walton family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020