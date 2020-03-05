|
MICHAEL FEKETE Cedar Rapids Michael Fekete, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, River of Life Church by the Rev. Steve Irwin. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service are serving the family. Michael is survived by his daughters, Laurie Gibson, West Bloomfield, Mich., and Lisa Ellis, Marion; his son, Michael (Michelle) Fekete, Cedar Rapids; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie; his daughters, Dianna Brown and Sherry Claire; his granddaughter, Angela Brown; and his furry best friend, Lucky. Michael was born April 8, 1943, in Coaldale, Pa. After losing his parents at a young age, he was raised by his siblings. He served in the U.S, Army from 1961 to 1964. He was a proud member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters for more than 40 years. Michael enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his family and will be missed by all. Memorials may be directed to his family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020