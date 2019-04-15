MICHAEL FIELD Iowa City Michael Field passed away on April 11, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clincs, after a valiant six-year battle with lung cancer. He was 64. Mike was raised in Burlington, Iowa, and graduated from Burlington High School in 1973. Shortly afterward, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 20 years. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Methodist College, Fayetteville, N.C. He was a founding member of the 1st Ranger Battalion of Fort Stewart, Georgia. Mike served for 13 years in the U.S. Army Special Forces, 10th Group, at Fort Devens, Mass., and Flint Kaserne, Bad Toelz, Germany. His last duty assignment was that of first sergeant for the Special Operations Non Commissioned Officer Academy, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Upon military retirement, the Field family relocated to Iowa City, Iowa, where Mike owned and operated a plumbing and drain cleaning business for 17 years. Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marlene Field; their two daughters, Lorie Petty of Columbus, Ohio, and Diane Field of Boston; son-in-law, Daniel Petty; and two grandsons, Frank and Harry. Mike was an avid adventurer and pursuer of the outdoors. He continued to travel, hike and ski throughout his diagnosis. He passes his love for outdoor adventure onto his two daughters. He and Marlene traveled extensively throughout the Western United States and Europe. "When you die, it does not mean that you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and the manner in which you live." ~Stuart Scott Mike was a shining example of this. De Oppresso Liber A Celebration of Life will be held in June in Des Moines County, to be announced at a later date. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Mike's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary